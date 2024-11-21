Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 59,940 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 59,940 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $17,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 125.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.77.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $89.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.22. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.35 and a fifty-two week high of $95.09. The company has a market cap of $79.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total value of $110,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,255,194.11. This represents a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total transaction of $484,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,823,637.88. This trade represents a 5.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 267,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,899,260. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

