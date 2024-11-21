Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Takes $17.27 Million Position in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 535,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,268,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.21% of Amentum at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Amentum during the 3rd quarter worth $4,053,000. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amentum in the third quarter valued at about $6,471,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Amentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Amentum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amentum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $369,000.

Get Amentum alerts:

Amentum Price Performance

Shares of AMTM opened at $22.41 on Thursday. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.24 and a 12-month high of $34.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Amentum in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Amentum

Amentum Profile

(Free Report)

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.