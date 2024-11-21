Traders Purchase Large Volume of iRobot Call Options (NASDAQ:IRBT)

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 7,306 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 216% compared to the average volume of 2,313 call options.

iRobot Stock Down 9.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ IRBT opened at $6.52 on Thursday. iRobot has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $42.14. The stock has a market cap of $199.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.83.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 100.79% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.09) EPS. iRobot’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that iRobot will post -5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in iRobot by 474.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in iRobot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iRobot by 1,167.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iRobot in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 72.6% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

IRBT has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of iRobot in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 27th.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

