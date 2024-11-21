Traders Purchase Large Volume of iRobot Call Options (NASDAQ:IRBT)

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 7,306 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 216% compared to the average volume of 2,313 call options.
iRobot Stock Down 9.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ IRBT opened at $6.52 on Thursday. iRobot has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $42.14. The stock has a market cap of $199.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.83.
iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 100.79% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.09) EPS. iRobot’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that iRobot will post -5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
IRBT has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of iRobot in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 27th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IRBT
iRobot Company Profile
iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iRobot
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Target Results Are Not a Retail Bellwether: Why the Dip Is a Buy
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Williams-Sonoma Stock: Buy It and Never Let It Go
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 5 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever
Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.