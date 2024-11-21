TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Stock Price Up 4.7% After Analyst Upgrade

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $92.00 to $104.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. TriNet Group traded as high as $94.77 and last traded at $93.21. 78,522 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 300,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.04.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

In related news, CFO Kelly L. Tuminelli sold 4,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total transaction of $482,161.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,484,830.64. This trade represents a 5.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total transaction of $32,336.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,471.93. The trade was a 0.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in TriNet Group by 201.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after buying an additional 63,201 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in TriNet Group by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 16.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,321,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,169,000 after purchasing an additional 184,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stadium Capital Management LLC increased its position in TriNet Group by 821.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 100,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after acquiring an additional 89,885 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriNet Group Trading Up 5.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.27%.

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

