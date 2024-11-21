Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of TRT opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.64 and a beta of 1.01. Trio-Tech International has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.75 million for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.39%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trio-Tech International stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trio-Tech International ( NYSE:TRT Free Report ) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Trio-Tech International worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

