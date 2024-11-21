Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of TRT opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.64 and a beta of 1.01. Trio-Tech International has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.99.
Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.75 million for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.39%.
Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.
