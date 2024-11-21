Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Benchmark

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Benchmark from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Trip.com Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Macquarie upgraded Trip.com Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.18.

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $64.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.28 and a 200 day moving average of $52.37. Trip.com Group has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $69.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 1,188.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 322.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Trip.com Group by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

