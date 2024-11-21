Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Tripadvisor from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $13.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Tripadvisor has a 1-year low of $12.93 and a 1-year high of $28.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average of $16.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 58.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.86 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,887,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 167.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,067,733 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $73,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173,817 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 1,150.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,684,505 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $30,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,761 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 33.3% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,670,063 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $53,179,000 after acquiring an additional 917,689 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 53.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375,868 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $41,364,000 after purchasing an additional 822,712 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

