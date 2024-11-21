Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.30% of Twilio worth $31,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the third quarter valued at about $434,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 167.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,141 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Twilio by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,168,000. Finally, Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the third quarter valued at approximately $757,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE TWLO opened at $98.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of -38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.32. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $101.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $271,393.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,919,646.26. The trade was a 2.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.19, for a total transaction of $731,002.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,678,687.10. This represents a 3.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,946 shares of company stock worth $3,354,771 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Twilio from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Twilio from $71.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Twilio from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TWLO

About Twilio

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.