Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Price Target Cut to $52.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Barclays from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TWST. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.78.

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $41.11 on Tuesday. Twist Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $60.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.15.

In other news, insider Dennis Cho sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $72,336.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,163 shares in the company, valued at $4,375,824. This represents a 1.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $170,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,753.66. This trade represents a 14.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,118 shares of company stock worth $4,391,151 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWST. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 63.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2,912.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

