U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ: USGO) Reports Positive Assay Results from Whistler Gold-Copper Project

U.S. GoldMining Inc. issued a Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 18, 2024. The filing announced the release of new assay results from the 2024 confirmatory diamond core drilling program conducted at the Whistler Gold-Copper Project in Alaska.

According to the press release attached as Exhibit 99.1 to the filing, U.S. GoldMining intersected 120 meters at 1.00 g/t Gold Equivalent in the western high-grade zone of the Whistler Gold-Copper Deposit. The results from the WH24-02 drill hole revealed significant mineralization, including a main zone intercept of 120 meters at 0.72 grams per tonne gold, 0.16 percent copper, and 0.83 grams per tonne silver, equivalent to 1.00 grams per tonne gold equivalent. The mineralized envelope encompasses 274 meters at 0.71 grams per tonne gold equivalent.

The Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Tim Smith, expressed enthusiasm regarding the ongoing exploration efforts. He highlighted the success of the 2024 drilling program, emphasizing the identification of high-grade mineralization at Whistler Deposit. The Company aims to enhance its mineral resource profile by focusing on zones of higher-grade mineralization based on the results obtained.

The 2024 drilling program, exceeding 4,000 meters in length, focused on delineating and extending areas of high-grade mineralization within the Whistler Deposit. The program builds upon the achievements of the 2023 drilling program which included notable intercepts, such as 652.5 meters at 1.00 g/t gold equivalent.

The filing also provided technical details of the Whistler Deposit and the drilling results. It outlined the mineral resource estimate and the core sampling procedures implemented by the Company, including assays conducted by Bureau Veritas Commodities Canada Ltd. to ensure data accuracy.

Forward-looking statements included in the filing highlighted the Company’s expectations for the Project, indicating planned future programs and exploration activities. U.S. GoldMining emphasized the inherent uncertainties and risks associated with mineral exploration and development, emphasizing the importance of ongoing data verification and compliance with regulatory requirements.

Investors and stakeholders can find more information on the Whistler Gold-Copper Project and U.S. GoldMining’s exploration activities on the Company’s website or through direct contact with their representatives.

About U.S. GoldMining

U.S. GoldMining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company's primary asset is the 100%-owned Whistler exploration property, a gold-copper exploration project comprising mining claims totaling 53,700 acres located in Yentna Mining District, Alaska.

