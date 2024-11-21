United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Coverage Initiated at Alliance Global Partners

Analysts at Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.54% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United States Antimony in a research note on Friday, August 30th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

United States Antimony Stock Up 6.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of UAMY stock opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.49. United States Antimony has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.42 million, a P/E ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 0.84.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in United States Antimony stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Antimony Co. (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 82,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.08% of United States Antimony as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 9.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Antimony Company Profile

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, precious metals, and zeolite products in the United States, and Canada. It operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper, as well as color fastener in paints and as a phosphorescent agent in fluorescent light bulbs; antimony trisulfide used as a primer in ammunition; and antimony metal for use in bearings, storage batteries, and ordnance.

