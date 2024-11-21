Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Purchased by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 366.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMI. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $91,878,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 794.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 198,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,373,000 after purchasing an additional 175,961 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,040,000 after purchasing an additional 73,084 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 71,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,656,000 after purchasing an additional 38,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 208,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,497,000 after acquiring an additional 23,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Valmont Industries

In related news, VP R Andrew Massey sold 3,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,252,755.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,963,520. This represents a 29.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daas Kaj Den sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.78, for a total value of $338,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,928,414.32. This represents a 10.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,977 shares of company stock worth $6,971,695 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Valmont Industries from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Valmont Industries from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $339.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.01 and a twelve month high of $352.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $307.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.13.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.11. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.12 EPS. Valmont Industries’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

