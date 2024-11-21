VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,988 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in VeriSign were worth $14,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in VeriSign by 291.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in VeriSign by 117.2% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 202 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 93.2% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 226 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $181.41 on Thursday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.04 and a 1 year high of $220.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.06. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.74% and a negative return on equity of 45.59%. The business had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $233,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,593 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,670. The trade was a 3.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

