Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.30.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VERX. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Vertex from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Vertex from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Vertex from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Vertex from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Vertex from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Get Vertex alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Vertex

Vertex Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:VERX opened at $52.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 290.61, a P/E/G ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.67. Vertex has a 52 week low of $23.31 and a 52 week high of $52.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.38 and a 200 day moving average of $37.83.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.70 million. Vertex had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 4.73%. Vertex’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vertex will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Vertex

In other news, major shareholder Jeffrey Westphal sold 2,485,000 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $121,516,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,065.50. This trade represents a 99.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Destefano sold 22,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total transaction of $1,103,726.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,246 shares in the company, valued at $14,530,339.30. This represents a 7.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,289,756 shares of company stock worth $194,872,224 in the last three months. Insiders own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vertex

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VERX. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex by 126.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Vertex during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex

(Get Free Report

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.