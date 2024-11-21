Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Bought by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VST. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,532,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,488 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 1,358.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,228,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,918 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 315.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,175,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,096,000 after purchasing an additional 893,093 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,720,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,798,000 after purchasing an additional 862,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,536,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,082,000 after purchasing an additional 841,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $154.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.90. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.25 and a 52-week high of $157.72.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.221 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 16.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VST. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Vistra from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Vistra in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vistra has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VST

Vistra Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.