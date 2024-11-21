Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.40.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PET shares. Lake Street Capital cut Wag! Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Wag! Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Wag! Group from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Wag! Group Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Wag! Group

Wag! Group stock opened at $0.21 on Thursday. Wag! Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $2.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.16.

In related news, CFO Alec Davidian sold 36,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total transaction of $26,066.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 839,400 shares in the company, valued at $604,368. This represents a 4.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Patrick Mccarthy sold 46,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total transaction of $33,511.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 722,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,275.60. This trade represents a 6.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 317,504 shares of company stock worth $163,636 over the last three months. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wag! Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wag! Group stock. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned 0.11% of Wag! Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

About Wag! Group

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

