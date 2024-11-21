Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Sold by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 68.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,170 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WBS. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the third quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Webster Financial by 340.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Webster Financial by 7,650.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Webster Financial by 117.9% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Javier L. Evans sold 10,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $581,965.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,738.37. This represents a 30.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Bley sold 3,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $180,422.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,460.90. The trade was a 15.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,599,727. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of WBS opened at $59.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $39.33 and a one year high of $61.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.82.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $647.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.72 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 18.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens set a $58.00 price target on Webster Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Webster Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.85.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Further Reading

