Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN)

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 91.11% from the company’s current price.

SEPN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Septerna in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Septerna in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

SEPN opened at $22.50 on Tuesday. Septerna has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $26.34.

In other Septerna news, major shareholder Rock Ventures V. L.P. Third acquired 370,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $6,669,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,215,591 shares in the company, valued at $111,880,638. The trade was a 6.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) oral small molecule drug discovery powered by our proprietary Native Complex Platform™. Our industrial-scale platform aims to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies and has led to the discovery and development of our deep pipeline of product candidates focused initially on treating patients in three therapeutic areas: endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, and metabolic diseases.

