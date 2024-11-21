Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the second quarter worth approximately $674,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,766,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the second quarter worth $411,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 19.4% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 10.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,404,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,448,000 after purchasing an additional 129,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL stock opened at $137.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.40 and a 52 week high of $140.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.41. The company has a market capitalization of $85.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.20.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.31). Welltower had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 176.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WELL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up previously from $134.00) on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Welltower to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.68.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

