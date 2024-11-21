Wes Morris Sells 25,080 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Stock

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) insider Wes Morris sold 25,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $1,622,926.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,543.75. The trade was a 70.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Wes Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 13th, Wes Morris sold 22,783 shares of Tyson Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total value of $1,428,721.93.

Shares of TSN opened at $63.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.04. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.51 and a 52-week high of $66.88. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.78.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSN. Citigroup dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,697,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,450,000 after acquiring an additional 128,274 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,304,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,438,000 after acquiring an additional 859,351 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,543,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,108,000 after purchasing an additional 54,217 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,815,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,559,000 after acquiring an additional 87,054 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,439,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

