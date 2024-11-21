What is Leede Financial’s Estimate for CRDL FY2027 Earnings?

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leede Financial cut their FY2027 earnings estimates for Cardiol Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 19th. Leede Financial analyst D. Loe now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Cardiol Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share. Leede Financial also issued estimates for Cardiol Therapeutics’ FY2028 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Get Cardiol Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CRDL stock opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $127.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.91. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $3.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardiol Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 7.9% in the third quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 273,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of heart diseases. Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.