What is Roth Capital’s Forecast for CWCO Q1 Earnings?

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Consolidated Water in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 18th. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Consolidated Water’s current full-year earnings is $1.25 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Consolidated Water’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWCO opened at $26.35 on Wednesday. Consolidated Water has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $38.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.21 and its 200-day moving average is $26.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Consolidated Water by 288.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 15,116 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Water by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,669,000 after acquiring an additional 20,394 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in Consolidated Water by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 33,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Water by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 16,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Consolidated Water by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 332,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after buying an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. 55.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

