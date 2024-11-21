What is Roth Capital’s Forecast for CWCO Q1 Earnings?

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Consolidated Water in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 18th. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Consolidated Water’s current full-year earnings is $1.25 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Consolidated Water’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:CWCO opened at $26.35 on Wednesday. Consolidated Water has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $38.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.21 and its 200-day moving average is $26.30.
Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.
