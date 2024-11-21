What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for BP FY2024 Earnings?

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for BP in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $3.53 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.60. The consensus estimate for BP’s current full-year earnings is $3.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BP’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $47.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.05 billion. BP had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BP. BNP Paribas lowered shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of BP to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Argus upgraded shares of BP to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised BP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.73.

BP stock opened at $29.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. BP has a twelve month low of $27.82 and a twelve month high of $40.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BP. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in BP in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,089,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in BP by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 629,568 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $22,727,000 after acquiring an additional 132,750 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in BP during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,620,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in BP by 860.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,464 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 59,546 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in BP during the 3rd quarter worth about $857,000. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

