Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Price Performance
Shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards stock opened at $3.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average is $3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $5.46.
About Willamette Valley Vineyards
