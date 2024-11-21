William Blair Reiterates Outperform Rating for Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR)

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,RTT News reports.

LRMR has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Larimar Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.43.

Shares of Larimar Therapeutics stock opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $387.96 million, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.89. Larimar Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $13.68.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.13. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Larimar Therapeutics will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Larimar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,884,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,566,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,467 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,367,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,971,000 after purchasing an additional 912,458 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,527,000 after purchasing an additional 225,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,018,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 235,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

