Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on XEL shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Argus raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.38.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XEL opened at $70.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.79 and a 12-month high of $70.42.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

