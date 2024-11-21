XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.13.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XPO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on XPO from $139.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on XPO from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of XPO in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of XPO from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of XPO from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $146.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.06. XPO has a 1 year low of $78.72 and a 1 year high of $156.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.07.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 4.57%. XPO’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that XPO will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of XPO by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in XPO by 5.0% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in XPO by 3.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of XPO by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

