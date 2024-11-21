Zacks Research Estimates Flowserve’s Q4 Earnings (NYSE:FLS)

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Flowserve in a research note issued on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Flowserve’s current full-year earnings is $2.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Flowserve’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FLS. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Flowserve from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Flowserve from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Flowserve currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.10.

Flowserve Stock Performance

Flowserve stock opened at $59.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. Flowserve has a twelve month low of $37.24 and a twelve month high of $61.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.19.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 17.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Flowserve’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flowserve

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,886,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,685,000 after acquiring an additional 37,132 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 31.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,221,000 after acquiring an additional 663,631 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Flowserve by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,678,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,841,000 after acquiring an additional 121,873 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,624,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Flowserve by 1.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,603,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,577,000 after acquiring an additional 44,039 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

