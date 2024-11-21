Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Insider Buying Activity

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. 2,527,929 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 3,173,435 shares.The stock last traded at $20.54 and had previously closed at $19.58.

Specifically, CEO David Steinberg purchased 53,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.24 per share, with a total value of $1,032,726.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,564.40. This represents a 461.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven H. Gerber bought 13,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.55 per share, with a total value of $245,787.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,940,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,552,044.05. This represents a 0.45 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In other news, CFO Christopher E. Greiner acquired 7,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.80 per share, with a total value of $149,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,330,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,804,188. This represents a 0.34 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Zeta Global from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. KeyCorp downgraded Zeta Global from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Zeta Global Trading Up 4.9 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.68 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 45.22% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zeta Global

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZETA. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Zeta Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $757,000. Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $959,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 18.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,266,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,302,000 after buying an additional 674,192 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 36.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 420,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,544,000 after acquiring an additional 112,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Zeta Global during the third quarter valued at $734,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

