Zoran Bogdanovic Buys 165 Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Stock

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Free Report) insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,746 ($34.75) per share, with a total value of £4,530.90 ($5,733.14).

Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic bought 162 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,812 ($35.58) per share, for a total transaction of £4,555.44 ($5,764.19).

On Tuesday, September 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 165,093 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,820 ($35.68) per share, with a total value of £4,655,622.60 ($5,890,956.09).

On Friday, August 30th, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 15,000 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,820 ($35.68), for a total value of £423,000 ($535,239.78).

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of LON CCH opened at GBX 2,740 ($34.67) on Thursday. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a 52-week low of GBX 2,082 ($26.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,890 ($36.57). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,761.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,729.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.02. The firm has a market cap of £9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,916.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94.

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

