205,771 Shares in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 205,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCCS. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 15,904,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,200 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 774,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,260,000 after buying an additional 392,966 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 200.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 203,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 135,710 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 5,780,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135,650 shares during the period. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the second quarter worth $7,941,000. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CCCS. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America began coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.78.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCCS opened at $12.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 617.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.03. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $12.68.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $238.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 2,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $29,868.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,216. The trade was a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Githesh Ramamurthy sold 9,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $107,502.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,798,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,177,460. This represents a 0.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,642 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,628 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

