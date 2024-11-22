22,998 Shares in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Purchased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Northern Trust by 9.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 922 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,212,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Northern Trust stock opened at $109.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.34 and its 200 day moving average is $89.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $75.43 and a one year high of $109.54.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.31%.

In other news, Director Charles A. Tribbett sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $163,462.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,120. The trade was a 64.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Steven L. Fradkin sold 27,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total value of $2,801,337.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,630,839. This represents a 37.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,176,652 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Featured Stories

