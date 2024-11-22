28,419 Shares in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on PFG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.92.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of PFG opened at $84.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.33. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.22, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.39 and a 12 month high of $91.97.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.26). Principal Financial Group had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -320.00%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

