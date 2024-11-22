3,242 Shares in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in FTAI Aviation by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in FTAI Aviation by 165.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the second quarter worth $202,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $90.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on FTAI Aviation from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.09.

Shares of FTAI stock opened at $174.96 on Friday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $40.29 and a fifty-two week high of $176.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,749.60 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.68.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 206.25% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $465.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is currently -1,200.00%.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

