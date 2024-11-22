33,138 Shares in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 33,138 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRNS. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 45,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 4,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Varonis Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 16,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.6% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 11,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Varonis Systems

In other news, CFO Guy Melamed sold 91,345 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total transaction of $4,905,226.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,598 shares in the company, valued at $27,096,912.60. This trade represents a 15.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman James O’boyle sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $2,988,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 444,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,540,252.64. This trade represents a 10.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Varonis Systems from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

Varonis Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $50.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.11 and its 200 day moving average is $50.77. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $39.31 and a one year high of $60.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $148.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.62 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 17.58% and a negative net margin of 15.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Varonis Systems Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

