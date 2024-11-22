6,290 Shares in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Purchased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 39.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,213,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,745,000 after purchasing an additional 340,904 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 1.7% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 577,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,781 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 956.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 376,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,344,000 after purchasing an additional 340,939 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials in the second quarter valued at $65,595,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 3.8% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 203,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,616,000 after buying an additional 7,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CSWI shares. Citigroup raised shares of CSW Industrials to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

CSW Industrials Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $415.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.65. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.78 and a 52-week high of $428.46.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

Insider Transactions at CSW Industrials

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.34, for a total transaction of $393,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,334,891.32. This represents a 1.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $1,139,500 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

