6,467 Shares in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 1,188.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 322.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

TCOM opened at $65.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.46. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $69.67.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TCOM. Barclays raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $75.40 to $80.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.18.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

