9,140 Shares in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Purchased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $1,740,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 85.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 63,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,573,000 after acquiring an additional 29,039 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at about $16,839,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 21.0% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 189,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,646,000 after purchasing an additional 32,796 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $278.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.58.

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:INSP opened at $186.19 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.00 and a 1 year high of $257.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.01 and a beta of 1.36.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.54. Inspire Medical Systems had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Inspire Medical Systems

In other news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,800. This represents a 3.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

