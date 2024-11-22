9,647 Shares in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Purchased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,647 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 280.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,973,000 after purchasing an additional 26,815 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AppFolio by 750.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,128 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in AppFolio by 11.1% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 41,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in AppFolio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AppFolio by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,152,626 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $531,139,000 after acquiring an additional 73,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

APPF has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on AppFolio from $300.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of AppFolio from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.75.

APPF opened at $236.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.87 and a beta of 0.83. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.29 and a 52-week high of $274.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.07.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.26. AppFolio had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $804,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,084,060.95. This represents a 4.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.59, for a total transaction of $116,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,348,872.23. This trade represents a 2.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,865 shares of company stock worth $5,799,618 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

