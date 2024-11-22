ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Purchased by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 30.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,400,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,044,000 after purchasing an additional 196,099 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,400,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,029,000 after buying an additional 743,595 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,287,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,576,000 after buying an additional 18,229 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 949,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,608,000 after buying an additional 56,113 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 896,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,498,000 after acquiring an additional 10,568 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ACI Worldwide

In related news, Director Adalio T. Sanchez sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $68,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,620.16. This represents a 2.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACIW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens lowered ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

ACI Worldwide Price Performance

ACIW opened at $55.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.19. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.76 and a twelve month high of $59.60.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

