Adero Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Adero Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.8 %
NYSE JPM opened at $245.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $690.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $152.71 and a one year high of $248.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.82%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.31.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
