AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Price Target Raised to $122.00

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $113.00 to $122.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ACM. Barclays upped their price objective on AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on AECOM from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on AECOM from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.43.

Get AECOM alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AECOM

AECOM Stock Performance

AECOM stock opened at $112.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. AECOM has a twelve month low of $82.23 and a twelve month high of $115.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.95. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.17.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. AECOM had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AECOM will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

AECOM declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AECOM news, CFO Gaurav Kapoor sold 42,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $4,890,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,601,837.52. This represents a 57.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of AECOM by 19.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in AECOM by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 2.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in AECOM by 111.1% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AECOM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.