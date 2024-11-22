AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Holdings Lowered by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,016 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of AerCap worth $14,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AER. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in AerCap by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 230.1% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in AerCap by 35.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in AerCap by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its position in AerCap by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

AER stock opened at $97.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.63. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $66.34 and a 52-week high of $99.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41. AerCap had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 32.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.92%.

AER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on AerCap from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of AerCap in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of AerCap in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AerCap from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AerCap currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

