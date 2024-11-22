Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 463,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Affirm were worth $18,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Affirm during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Affirm by 80.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 200.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

AFRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Affirm from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Affirm from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Affirm from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BTIG Research raised shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.85.

In other Affirm news, Director Christa S. Quarles sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $576,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,678,958.06. The trade was a 9.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Libor Michalek sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $6,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 159,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,885,838. This represents a 38.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 503,738 shares of company stock valued at $27,315,878 over the last 90 days. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Affirm stock opened at $65.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.60, a quick ratio of 12.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $66.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.50. The company has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.30 and a beta of 3.47.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $698.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.39 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 17.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

