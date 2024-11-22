agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AGL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on agilon health from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of agilon health from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JMP Securities cut shares of agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of agilon health from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of agilon health in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.05.

Get agilon health alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on agilon health

agilon health Trading Up 6.6 %

NYSE:AGL opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. agilon health has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $13.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.76.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.19). agilon health had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 47.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts expect that agilon health will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at agilon health

In related news, CEO Steven Sell purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $67,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 67,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,102.40. This represents a 42.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of agilon health

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of agilon health by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,947,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,582,000 after acquiring an additional 371,537 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in agilon health by 84.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,197,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,207,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263,296 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of agilon health in the first quarter valued at $185,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of agilon health by 406.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 7,288 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of agilon health by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 15,515 shares during the last quarter.

agilon health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.