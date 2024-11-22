Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC decreased its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 180.2% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $461,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 8.0% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Airbnb by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 140,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,185,000 after purchasing an additional 22,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,769 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $27,692,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,315,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,909,440. The trade was a 1.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total value of $28,088,477.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,876.68. This represents a 95.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 641,094 shares of company stock worth $81,077,447 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Airbnb from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $174.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.97.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $133.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.34 and a 200-day moving average of $136.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.38 and a 1-year high of $170.10. The stock has a market cap of $84.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.15.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

