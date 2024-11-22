Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Citigroup

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ALSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $118.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.86. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.98. Allison Transmission has a twelve month low of $53.00 and a twelve month high of $121.36.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Thomas Eifert sold 1,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $174,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,100. The trade was a 15.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $181,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,971.60. This represents a 13.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,741 shares of company stock valued at $781,520. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP grew its position in Allison Transmission by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.5% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

