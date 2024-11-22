Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Increased by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,451 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $198.70 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $142.81 and a one year high of $215.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $236.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Amazon.com from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.77.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total value of $625,790,203.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917,416,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,602,535,437.60. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,011,423 shares of company stock worth $1,249,093,896. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

