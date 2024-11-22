Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 634,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,945 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $7,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Amcor by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Amcor by 296.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amcor by 132.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.10 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Amcor from $10.50 to $10.80 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.94.

Amcor Stock Performance

NYSE:AMCR opened at $10.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Amcor had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 94.34%.

Amcor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.