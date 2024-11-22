American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (BATS:FDG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (BATS:FDGGet Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $89.81 and traded as high as $103.07. American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF shares last traded at $102.78, with a volume of 57,918 shares traded.

American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $256.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.81.

Institutional Trading of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $416,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $435,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 48.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter.

About American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF

The American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (FDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in a narrow selection of mid- and large-cap growth companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model.

